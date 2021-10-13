North Cobb travels to Walton for the next installment of the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series

The seventh televised game featured in the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series is a blockbuster matchup between Region 3 rivals Class 7A No. 3 North Cobb at Class 7A No. 6 Walton that will be broadcasted on PeachtreeTV/CBS46 at 8 p.m. this Friday.
The programs have met 20 times and Walton holds an 11-9 edge in the series, but North Cobb won last year’s contest 35-18. North Cobb owns the longest win-streak in the rivalry and beginning with the inaugural game in 1978, the Warriors won in each of the next three contests.
Walton is 4-1 on the season and coming off a 52-35 victory over Hillgrove last week. The Raiders have wins over 7A No. 6 Lowndes (34-28 OT), Pope (34-7) and Roswell (31-19) with a loss to West Forsyth (51-35) and a cancelled game against Brookwood on Sept. 3.
North Cobb lost its season-opener against Class 6A No. 1 Buford 35-27 and has won four-straight since with wins against Class 7A No. 1 Milton (40-21), Alpharetta (43-7), Etowah (42-0), North Gwinnett (40-19) and Harrison (42-14) last week.
Walton quarterback Zak Rozsman is 22-of-33 passing for 523 yards and five touchdowns alongside Jeremy Hecklinski who is 18-of-32 passing for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Mustafa Hefner, Sutton Smith and Allen Marcus each have two touchdown receptions. Nate Lyons and Hunter Teal each have one touchdown reception.
Smith leads the rushing game with 50 carries for 345 yards and five touchdowns. Braylen Stokes and Roszman each have four rushing touchdowns. AJ Brown has two touchdown runs and Austin Williams has scored one rushing touchdown.
On defense, Pierce Hundley has 53 tackles to lead the way. Marcus Allen has 35 tackles, Brown has 26 tackles and a sack, Ashton Woods has 25 tackles and Lota Ugokwe has 20 tackles and three sacks. Andrew Hoffman has two sacks and Jalen Bethley, Quinn Bannon, Hefner and Will Jordan each have an interception.
North Cobb averages 240 passing to 164 rushing yards per game, and are led by dynamic quarterback Malachi Singleton who is 93-of-129 passing for 1,374 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 450 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Leading the receiving stall is DeNylon Morrisette who has 26 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns. Reggie Givhan has 31 receptions for four touchdowns. Samuel Mbake has 13 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Hall has two touchdown receptions and Marcus Groves-Killebrew has one touchdown catch. Hall has 61 carries for 326 yards and four touchdowns and Jordan Allen has rushed for one touchdown.
On defense, Josh Joseph has 44 solo tackles with eight assists and 11 tackles for loss. Grayson Hodges has 42 solo, 12 assists and three tackles for loss. Jeremiah Jones has five tackles for loss, Kam Owens has six tackles for loss and Caleb Jenkins has 19 solo tackles, three assists, two tackles for loss and an interception. Groves-Killebrew has made 22 solo tackles, two assists, two tackles for loss and two sacks.